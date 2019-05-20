Cobblers to tackle Milton Keynes in pre-season friendly at the PTS

The Cobblers have announced they will play Milton Keynes Dons in a pre-season friendly at the PTS Academy Stadium at the end of July.

Paul Tisdale’s side, who were promoted to Sky Bet League One thanks to a 1-0 win over Mansfield on the final day of last season, come to town on Friday, July 26 (ko 7.30pm).

The match is the second homre friendly to be announced by the Cobblers, with Premier League Sheffield United already confirmed visitors on Saturday, July 20 (ko 3pm).

A third home match is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The MK fixture is likely to be the Cobblers’ final one of their pre-season, as the league two campaign is due to kick off the following weekend, on Saturday, August 3.

The Cobblers failed to win either of their league games with MK last season, losing 1-0 at Stadium MK in October, and then fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at the PTS in December, Junior Morias slotting home the last-gasp equaliser.

Ticket details for all of the pre-season home games will be announced at a later date.

As well as the dates with the Blades and MK, the Cobblers, who will spend a week at a Spanish training camp from July 7-13, have also confirmed they will travel to play county neighbours Brackley Town on Tuesday, July 23 (ko 7.45pm).