Cobblers the ‘place I want to be’ says delighted new signing Morias

New signing Junior Morias says he knew as soon as he found out the Cobblers were interested in signing him that the club was ‘the place I want to be’.

The 23-year-old striker has been signed by Town from fierce rivals Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee, and the Jamaican front runner can’t wait to get this new phase of his career started.

Transfer-listed by Posh boss Steve Evans in May, the London Road club accepted a bid from National League side Ebbfleet earlier in the summer, but the player didn’t want that move.

He was always keen on signing for the Cobblers after travelling to Northampton to meet up with Dean Austin, and the player said: “I am just excited to get it across the line.

“My agent phoned me and told me there was interest from Northampton, and when I found out Dean Austin was the manager, I wanted to see what was going on.

“I spoke to the gaffer, and I knew where I wanted to be, and here is the place I want to be.

Junior Morias scores for Peterborough against the Cobblers last August

“I had offers from other clubs, but I knew where my mind and my heart was.

“My partner came with me when we came for the meeting, and it was all good with my family, and I want to please my family.

“We all decided that this is the place we want to be, and this is where we were going to go.”

A former St Albans City player, Morias has heard plenty of good things about Austin, who still lives in the Hertfordshire town and began his senior career there.

So was the player impressed when he met the Cobblers boss face to face?

“100 per cent, and I know people who know Dean as well,” said Morias.

“It planned out for me perfectly, that you know someone who believes in you, and that was what won my family over.”

Morias will now be aiming to hit the target on a regular basis for the Cobblers, but last season he was also on target at Sixfields, netting for Posh in their crushing 4-1 win at Sixfields.

It was a painful day for Town, but a good one for Posh and Morias, who smiles at the memory.

But feels he should be cut some slack by the fans of his new club, as he didn’t go wild afteer netting.

“I did score, but I didn’t celebrate though!”, he beamed. “There must be a reason why I didn’t celebrate!

“I have also been here before with Wycombe, although we lost that time and Akinfenwa scored, and it is a nice ground.

“Your fans, or I should say our fans now, are good, and it’s a good club from what I have seen so far. I am just excited about it.”