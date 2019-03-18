Cobblers teenager Roberts gets Wales Under-21s call

Cobblers youngster Morgan Roberts has been called up to the Wales Under-21 squad for a training camp this week.

The academy product, who is still eligible for under-18s football, will join up with the Welsh for the camp on Tuesday (March 19), and will stay with them until Friday.

He will then rejoin the Cobblers squad and be available for selection for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two trip to Cheltenham Town.

Wales U21s are managed by former Cobblers boss Rob Page.

Roberts has risen through the ranks at Town, and was handed a senior contract last summer by then boss Dean Austin.

He has featured four times for the first team this season, with three substitute appearances in the league, and one in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Roberts has also been an unused substitute on a number of occasions.