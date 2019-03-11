Cobblers striker Sordell fit to face Newport County

Marvin Sordell has recovered from the head injury he suffered in Saturday’s win over Exeter City and is available to play in the Cobblers’ Sky Bet League Two clash with Newport County at the PTS Academy Stadium on Tuesday.

The Burton Albion loan man was injured in the process of helping to set up Aaron Pierre’s opening goal against the Grecians, clashing heads with a visiting defender as he diverted Sam Hoskins’ cross on to the bar.

The striker was taken off as a precaution as he was suffering some dizziness, but he has been given the all clear and is available for Tuesday.

“Marvin is okay,” said Cobblers boss Keith Curle. “He had a little bit of a headache, and was a little bit dazed coming off the pitch, but that soon subsided.

“He has had the medical checks and it’s now just a case of the returning to training protocol.”

Sordell was replaced on Saturday by Andy Williams, who went on to score the crucial second goal for the Cobblers.

It was the front man’s ninth goal of the campaign, taking to within one of leading scorer Kevin van Veen, and his second in three matches.

He also scored the late winner after coming off the bench at Stevenage recently, but there is no guarantee those goals will be the player a start against County, with manager Curle insisting he will always pick the team on a horses for courses basis.

“If I need to make changes, and I do make changes for tomorrow, it will be for the right reasons,” said the Town boss, who at the weeken named an unchanged team for the first time since he took over at the club in October.

“My mindset won’t change, and if I need to make changes because I think it is the right thing to do, I will back myself and back my decision.

“Then it is down to players to understand fully what is expected from them.”

The Cobblers have no fresh injury concerns as they go for their fourth league two win on the bounce when they host a Newport side that beat them 3-1 at Rodney Parade back in November.