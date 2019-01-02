Cobblers striker Kevin van Veen sold back to Scunthorpe United

Cobblers top scorer Kevin van Veen has been sold back to Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.

The Dutchman only joined Town from the Sky Bet League One side a year ago, signing a two-and-a-half year contract, but he has now made a swift return to Glanford Park.

The Iron, who are now managed by Stuart McCall, are in the midst of a relegation battle and see van Veen as the man to fire the goals that will help them to safety.

Signed for a six-figure fee by then boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink right at the end of the January transfer window in 2018, van Veen was unfortunate to suffer a knee injury on his full debut for the club in a 3-1 win at AFC Wimbledon.

He struggled to regain fitness from then on, and although he did return to action before the end of the season, he failed to score as the Cobblers were relegated to league two - with Hasselbaink sacked as boss at the beginning of April.

Things have gone better for him this season as he scored 10 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for Town - three of them penalties - but manager Keith Curle has decided he can afford to let him leave the club.

Van Veen has been a regular starter under Curle, and has netted six goals in 19 appearances under the former England defender.

He was left out of the starting line-up for the New Year’s Day defeat at Forest Green Rovers, but did come on for what was his final appearance for the Cobblers as a second-half substitute.

The 27-year-old has reportedly signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Scunthorpe.