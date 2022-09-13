Cobblers strike twice to sink Dons

They made the most of a couple of defensive gifts for their two goals, but Jon Brady's men were worthy winners against a Dons side that simply ran out of steam after a bright opening 30 minutes.

Town took the lead in almost comical fashion midway through the first half when Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev somehow allowed Jon Guthrie's header in at his near post, and then wrapped it up on 69 minutes through a Ryley Towler own goal.

The home side, who were booed off the pitch by their own supporters at the end, never looked like getting back into the contest, and the Cobblers cruised to their fifth win of the campaign to move up to fourth in the table.

Town had made one change to the team that beat Barrow in their most recent encounter, with Louis Appere dropping to the bench to be replaced with Jack Sowerby.

Josh Eppiah missed out on a second Cobblers debut due to a bout of food poisoning.

The match was preceded by a tribute to HRH Queen Elizabeth II, with recorded speeches from local dignitaries, followed by an impeccably observed minute's silence, and then a rousing rendition of the National Anthem.

Once the match got underway, it was played at a frenetic pace, with the first golden chance falling the way of the Cobblers on five minutes.

Jon Guthrie opened the scoring for Cobblers (picture: Pete Norton)

Tzanev had a shocker as he played the ball straight to Mitch Pinnock 20 yards out, and it looked for all the world as though the Town man would just slot the ball home, but for some reason he went for a chip and lofted the ball weakly into the grateful keeper's arms.

It was midway through the half before Lee Burge was called into action, and he had to be alert to keep out a shot from the right side of the penalty area from Harry Pell.

Pell had been teed up by the tricky Ayoub Assai who really should have shot for goal himself as he was in a much better position.

Moments later Town threatened at the other end, with Sam Hoskins getting in down the left channel and shooting across Tzanev, who made the save, before a defender cleared from the onrushing Pinnock.

Seconds later it was 1-0 to the Cobblers though, and Tzanev was the man at fault.

There looked to be no danger as Guthrie's weak header from Pinnock's looping far post cross headed towards to goalkeeper, but he inexplicably fumbled the ball into the net.

Dons were dumbstruck, but by the end of the half had their tails up again, with Burge making a good stop low to his left from a 20-yard effort from Chris Gunter that skipped off the wet surface in front of him.

The reason Town went in at the break leading was down to the fact Burge did his job, and Tzanev did not.

With the rain continuing to pour down, the start to the second half was scrappy, which certainly suited the Cobblers.

The home side created nothing in the opening 20 minutes, with the Cobblers having chances to double their lead with a couple of Hoskins snapshots, but both were fired straight at a relieved Tzanev.

Town were defending well and looking to counter, and they did it to devastating effect on 69 minutes to double their lead, although there was more than a touch of fortune about the goal as well.

Pinnock broke from halfway, beating his man with a dragback.

He sent Ali Koiki free down the left, and although the Town man's cross wasn't a great one, it evaded Hoskins and then hit hapless defender Towler and deflected past Tzanev, who had committed to come for the cross, and into the empty net.

Dons huffed and puffed thereafter to get back into the game, but Burge was not forced into a save of note as their efforts were to no avail.

Indeed, it was the Cobblers who looked the more likely on the break, but in the end they were more than happy to take home what they already held.

Match facts

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Gunter, Brown (79m, Currie), Young-Coombes (44m, Osew), Pell (79m, Marsh), Davison (70m, Bartley), Assai, Chislett (70m, Hudlin), Towler, Pearce, Maghoma. Subs not used: Jaaskelainen, Nightingale.

Cobblers: Burge, Sherring, Magloire, Guthrie, Koiki, Sowerby, McWilliams (18m, Appere), Leonard, Hoskins (90+2, Dyche), Bowie (77m, Lintott), Pinnock (90+2, Haynes). Subs not used: Maxted, Abimbola, Cross.

Referee: Charles Breakspear