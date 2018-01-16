Cobblers ‘still trying’ to sign players as Hasselbaink seeks consistency

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has stressed to his players the importance of ‘doing the simple things right’ in their quest to find consistency over the remainder of the season following Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Bradford City.

Northampton have so far failed to turn potential into substance this season with previous improved performances often immediately followed by a succession of defeats, a prime reason for them still being in the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

But the manner of their win at Valley Parade, as well as the perceived strength of the opposition, was the clearest indication yet that Hasselbaink’s team is on the right track, especially given it was their second straight victory having also beaten Southend United the previous Saturday.

“It’s been a positive week,” said the Town manager. “The boys are working very hard. We need to keep the commitment and the work-rate going and keep building, keep improving.

“On Saturday, it was very important that we did the simple things right and we have to keep on doing those simple things right, time and time and time again.

“Doing those little things right shouldn’t get boring, and if we keep doing that and putting in those kind of performances, we’ll have chances to win matches.

At the back we’re a little bit bare but also we want to get more goals as well and people who can play under pressure and can take pressure off others.

“Consistency is what we’re after and that’s what we’re trying to get, good consistency.”

Town’s recent improvement can partly be put down to the signings of five new players this month, and more are expected over the rest of the transfer window, at both ends of the pitch.

Hildeberto Pereira, Shay Facey, Jack Bridge, Jordan Turnbull and Richard O’Donnell have all made the switch to Sixfields but Hasselbaink seems far from finished.

“We’re still trying to sign a few players,” he added. “At the back we’re a little bit bare but also we want to get more goals as well and people who can play under pressure and can take pressure off others.

“We also need competition so we’re looking to keep improving the squad and hopefully we can find somebody to do so.”