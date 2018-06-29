Cobblers show off their bright side as they launch yellow and red away kit

There will be no missing the Cobblers when they are on their travels this season!

The Cobblers have launched their new away kit for the 2018/19 season - and they have gone for an eye-catching yellow and red combination.

The new kit is made by Nike, and is available to buy right now online, and in store at the club shop at the PTS Academy Stadium from 10am on Friday.

Some of the squad, expected to include Leon Barnett, Shaun McWilliams and John-Joe O’Toole, are due to be in the club store at 2pm on Saturday, to meet supporters and sign the new away shirts.

The new shirt, which replaces last season’s black and white change kit, is made with Nike Dry fabric, which designed to help the wearer stay dry and comfortable.

The bright yellow shirt features a taped V-neck collar, and red trimming on the shoulders. The shorts and socks are red.

As well as being available in store, supporters can also order the shirt online at ntfc.clubstore.co.uk

All sizes are available in adult and junior, up to XXL adult sizes.

In store sales are on Friday (10am-5pm) and the store will be open again on Saturday (11am-3pm).

Shirts cost £45 for adults, £40 for juniors and £36 for children, while official EFL Shirt printing is £12.95 for any name and number.

Those over the age of 18 can also have official EFL Sky Bet sleeve patches applied to their shirt for £6 a pair.

If fans can’t make it down to the store on Friday, they can use the new ‘Click and Collect’ service to reserve a shirt.

The club do ask supporters to wait until they receive an e-mail notification to let them know their order is ready before going down to the club store to collect.

The 2018/19 home kit will be revealed at the club’s open day on Sunday, July 22.