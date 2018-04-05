Cobblers request explanation from FA after Taylor appeal is rejected

Cobblers defender Ash Taylor will miss Tuesday’s trip to Blackpool after the appeal against his red card at Peterborough on Easter Monday was rejected.

Taylor was sent off by referee Michael Salisbury in the 79th minute of Town’s 2-0 defeat after being adjudged to have fouled Jack Marriott just outside the penalty area.

After reviewing the incident the club launched an appeal and they have been left ‘surprised and disappointed’ that the decision has not been overturned.

Video evidence suggested that not only did Marriott actually trip on the ball, but Leon Barnett was level with Marriott and providing cover.

The club have asked The FA for a full written explanation of the reasons that the appeal was unsuccessful.

“This decision is disappointing but we have put it behind us and move on,” said Dean Austin, who is in interim charge following the dismissal of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink after the Peterborough game.

“We are in a difficult position and aren’t going to get any help from the outside, as a group and as a club we must come together and come out fighting.”