Cobblers re-sign winger Anderson

Cobblers have re-signed winger Paul Anderson on a short-term contract.

The 31-year-old previously signed for the club in the summer of 2016 and scored seven goals in 38 appearances the following season before leaving for Mansfield Town 12 months later.

Anderson has also played for Swansea City, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town and Bristol City and in total he has more than 350 senior appearances.

He played 90 minutes in a reserve team friendly against Cambridge United on Tuesday and manager Keith Curle has now handed him a contract.

”Paul will come in to give us another option,” said Curle.

”Paul was without a club, and lives locally so he has been training with us for the last few weeks.

“He settled into the group nicely and played well when he completed 90 minutes in the reserve game we had this week, so we thought that his calmness and composure on the ball and ability to pick a pass and open up a defence, could be of use.

”On top of that, he is a good professional, he is a good character in the dressing room and he will give us cover and an alternative option in the wide positions.”