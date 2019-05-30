Cobblers ranked as outsiders for Sky Bet League Two title glory

EFL sponsors Sky Bet have rated the Cobblers an 18/1 shots for the league two title next season.

Keith Curle’s men are way down the pecking order according to the bookmakers, who have installed Plymouth Argyle, who were relegated from league one, as the 8/1 favourites.

Another side who are dropping down, Bradford City, are the 9/1 second favourites, with Mansfield Town the third fancy at 10/1, the same price as Kevin van Veen’s Scunthorpe United.

The Cobblers are down at 13th on the list at 18/1, behind Walsall 11/1, Forest Green 12/1, Salford City 12/1, Carlisle 14/1, Colchester 14/1, Justin Edinburgh’s Leyton Orient 16/1, play-off final losers Newport County 16/1 and Swindon Town 16/1.

Town are ranked 14th when it comes to winning promotion, as they are priced at 5/1, with Plymouth again the favourites at 2/1, while the Cobblers are 12/1 shots to be relegated.

Favourites for relegation the drop Grimsby Town who are ranked at 5/2, with Morecambe 3/1 and Macclesfield and Crawley 7/2.

Full list of Sky Bet odds for teams to win league two in 2019/20: Plymouth 8/1; Bradford 9/1; Mansfield 10/1; Scunthorpe 10/1; Walsall 11/1; Forest Green 12/1; Salford City 12/1; Carlisle 14/1; Colchester 14/1; Leyton Orient 16/1; Newport County 16/1; Swindon 16/1; COBBLERS 18/1; Exeter 20/1; Crewe 25/1; Oldham 25/1; Port Vale 25/1; Cambridge 28/1; Stevenage 33/1; Cheltenham 40/1; Crawley 40/1; Grimsby 50/1; Macclesfield 50/1; Morecambe 80/1

Sky Bet odds for team to win promotion from league two 2019/20: Plymouth 2/1; Bradford 5/2; Mansfield 5/2; Scunthorpe 5/2; Forest Green 3/1; Salford City 3/1; Walsall 10/3; Carlisle 7/2; Colchester 7/2; Leyton Orient 4/1; Swindon 4/1; Newport County 9/2; Exeter 5/1; COBBLERS 5/1; Crewe 6/1; Oldham 6/1; Port Vale 6/1; Cambridge 13/2; Stevenage 7/1; Cheltenham 8/1; Crawley 8/1; Grimsby 9/1; Macclesfield 9/1; Morecambe 12/1

Sky Bet odds for team to be relegated from league two 2019/20: Grimsby 5/2 ; Morecambe 3/1; Crawley 7/2; Macclesfield 7/2; Cheltenham 5/1; Port Vale 13/2; Stevenage 13/2; Leyton Orient 11/1; Crewe 12/1; Newport County 12/1; Northampton 12/1; Oldham 12/1; Cambridge 14/1; Carlisle 20/1; Exeter 20/1; Colchester 25/1; Forest Green 25/1; Swindon 25/1; Salford City 33/1; Bradford 40/1; Scunthorpe 40/1; Walsall 40/1; Mansfield 50/1; Plymouth 66/1