Cobblers primed for Boxing Day clash against ‘aggressive’ Swindon

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has warned his side they will come up against an ‘aggressive’ Swindon Town on Boxing Day, but he’s called on both his players and the supporters to take ‘ownership’ of the PTS Stadium.

Richie Wellens, previously in charge of Oldham Athletic, has had a mixed time of it since replacing Phil Brown in the hotseat at the County Ground, winning three and losing three of his seven games in charge.

They were held to a goalless draw with Cheltenham Town last time out, leaving them 13th in Sky Bet League Two, one place and three points above the Cobblers ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

“The players will have Christmas Day off and then it’s a good opportunity to start off the second half of the season at home in front of a buoyant support,” said Curle.

“It’s our job to make the fans’ Christmas by getting them three points. Swindon will be organised and will have an air of aggression about them because he (Wellens) is an aggressive touchline manager.

“He puts demands on his players and he shows his disappointment, not too dissimilar to a lot of managers!”

Boxing Day has always been a significant day in the football calendar and Curle is hoping for a big response from both fans and players as they look to extend their excellent home form, currently unbeaten in eight games at the PTS.

He added: “Christmas is a massive period because you have to show discipline and professionalism. You spend time with your family and you’re able to relax but then it’s matchday.

“It’s important they spend time with family but come 4pm it’s a case of being focused and preparing, much like myself.

“I wish a Merry Christmas to all our fans and we need Sixfields to be our arena where we take ownership of it both on the pitch and on the terraces.

“We’ve not been out-shouted by any supporters, home or away, and that’s pleasing because it shows more people are getting on board.”