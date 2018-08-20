Cobblers players have ‘a steely determination’ to get things right, says boss Austin

Boss Dean Austin says there is ‘a steely determination’ in the Cobblers dressing room to quickly get things right and start winning matches.

Three draws and a defeat from their opening four matches is hardly a disastrous start to the campaign, but there is some frustration that a victory has proved elusive.

That frustration was exaggerated at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday as the Cobblers twice took the lead against Cambridge United only to end up drawing 2-2, with Gary Deegan netting the second equaliser in the 86th minute.

Austin was obviously deflated by that late leveller, but says he is happy with how his team is playing, and that he and his players are desperate to get up and running with that first win.

The Cobblers will be hoping that comes sooner rather than later, and they travel to rock-bottom Morecambe on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

“The one thing that I can say about the dressing room is that there’s a steely determination to put the record straight and we feel if we can get ourselves a victory and get going, we’re capable of going on a good run,” said the Town boss.

“It’s not going to be easy.

“Teams will see how we’re trying to play now and how we’re trying to expand the game and play football and pass it, so teams will come here and sit behind the ball.

“Goals change games. We played Lincoln here and they paid us the utmost respect but we got done by the sucker-punch after playing excellently and creating many chances.

“We go to Carlisle and we don’t play well. We were poor and we know that and yet we created nine chances and draw the game 2-2.

“Again on Saturday, we get ourselves in front and then the chance we had at 1-0 with Matt Crooks, that’s game over if we score that goal and we probably go on and win by three or four.

“It’s very fine margins. I’ve seen so many games where you miss chances like that and then you think ‘here we go again’ but anyone who’s watching the team and a Northampton supporter can’t say they’re not enjoying the football that they’re seeing.

“I’m not saying it’s about enjoyment, it’s about winning. But we will win and we’ll enjoy it at the same time.”

The big plus from Saturday’s draw was two more goals for striker Kevin van Veen.

The Dutchman, who signed for the club in January from Scunthorpe United, broke his Town scoring duck in the previous league two game at Carlisle, and he followed it up with a classy double at the weekend.

Austin was delighted with his front man’s performance, and wasn’t surprised.

“Kev’s top quality,” said Austin.

“I know he’s got it and the players know he’s got it. When Kev’s on it, Kev’s really on it.

“But as a team, we’ve got to do the other bit and make sure we don’t get complacent when we score our goals and we have to work even harder.”