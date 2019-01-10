Cobblers pair taken off as ‘precautions’ after picking up injuries in Rovers loss

Midfielder Dean Bowditch and defender Ash Taylor were taken off as ‘precautions’ during Northampton’s 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Bowditch was limping when withdrawn for Jack Bridge shortly after half-time while Taylor appeared to go down with a leg problem 20 minutes from time, replaced by Aaron Pierre.

“They were a bit precautionary,” said manager Keith Curle. “As soon as you see them limping and not able to do what they want to do, you want to get them off as soon as possible to give them the best opportunity to be available for the league game.

“They’ll come on Wednesday for treatment and will be assessed. We’ll have to see how it settles down we’ll be able to give more information later in the week.”

Curle admitted it has been a ‘slow process’ turning Town’s fortunes around but he has again stood by his approach to pass out from the back, a tactic which was deployed with mixed results on Tuesday.

He added: “It’s a slow process and it’s getting players to have the understanding of being able to handle a football, recycling play and picking the right time, the right option and the right pass to spin the ball and get us on the front foot.

“Sometimes you want to be able to handle the ball at the back to get a team to put a press on and then you want to bypass the press and then you have a ball retention up front.

“You then have people like Matt Crooks and Sam Foley getting on the front foot. You land on it, you get the ball wide and then deliver the ball into the box.

“When you’re allowed to play, play. When it’s not on, put the ball into the right areas. You want to have the ball retention which gets you on the front foot and then that lifts the crowd and it gets us into the final third with quality.

“It’s getting the blend and the mixture right. We’re working on the confidence levels and the understanding and appreciation of where, when, who and why.”