Cobblers midfielder Matt Crooks sold to Rotherham United for ‘undisclosed fee’

The Cobblers have sold midfielder Matt Crooks to Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old joins the Sky Bet Championship club after making 54 starts and three substitute appearances for the Cobblers, scoring 10 goals.

Crooks was signed by then boss Justin Edinburgh from Rangers for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2017, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

That contract still had 18 months to run, but he has opted to make the move to the Millers, who are managed by Paul Warne in what Cobblers boss Keith Curle describes as a ‘good deal for the club’.

Rotherham are currently fourth bottom in the Championship, and Crooks is expected to go straight into their squad for Saturday’s trip to rock-bottom Ipswich Town.

Crooks has been one of the Cobblers’ most influential players this season, with the highlight being his hat-trick in the 5-0 win at Macclesfield Town in October.

He also scored a 30-yard screamer in what turned out to be his final game for the club in Tuesday night’s 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat at home to Bristol Rovers.

Crooks becomes the fourth player to leave the Cobblers since the January transfer window opened.

Top scorer Kevin van Veen was the first to go, being sold to Scunthorpe United, while midfielder Yaser Kasim has had his contract cancelled and Billy Waters has joined Cheltenham Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The only incomer to date has been the loan signing of left-sided defender George Cox from Brighton & Hove Albion.