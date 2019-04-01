Cobblers loan round-up: Waters and Iaciofano find the net on a good weekend for loanees

While the Cobblers succumbed to a disappointing home defeat to Port Vale on Saturday, their various loan players were enjoying a much better time of it up and down the country.

Billy Waters came off the bench to score what was effectively the winning goal during Cheltenham Town’s 3-1 victory at Crewe Alexandra, left unmarked to head home Chris Hussey’s cross with 16 minutes to go.

Joe Bunney played an important role for Rochdale who extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 1-1 draw at Gillingham. Bunney’s well-worked free-kick saw Ian Henderson strike first at Priestfield before the home side replied to keep Dale inside the League One relegation zone.

Northampton’s young players also enjoyed a successful weekend by and large, although goalkeeper Bradley Lashley and striker Jack Daldy both started for Wellingborough Town as they were beaten 2-0 by Oadby.

Camron McWilliams and Jack Newell featured for Corby Town, who secured a play-off place in Division One Central of the Southern League with a 3-1 victory over Berkhamsted, while Matthew Slinn helped Cogenhoe United overcome Holbeach United 3-2 in the United Counties League.

And it was also an excellent day for striker Joe Iaciofano who both scored and assisted for Banbury United during their 3-0 victory over St Neots Town.