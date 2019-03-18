Cobblers loan round-up: More game-time for young guns but it’s frustration for Bunney and Waters

Cobblers loanees Billy Waters and Joe Bunney both endured frustrating weekends for their respective clubs.

Waters lasted 87 minutes on his 11th appearance for Cheltenham since re-signing on loan in January as they were beaten 1-0 at Newport County on Friday night. The victory temporarily moved Newport above Town in League Two before the Cobblers drew at Grimsby on Saturday.

Cheltenham are due to host Northampton at Whaddon Road this weekend but Waters will be ineligible due to an agreement between the clubs when he signed on loan.

Defender Bunney was denied the opportunity play on Saturday when Rochdale’s League One game at Accrington was one of several that fell foul of the weather, postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Northampton’s young players were out and about playing for their various non-league clubs.

Camron McWilliams and Jack Newell both featured for Corby Town in their 5-2 win over North Leigh in the Evo-Stik Southern League, while Wellingborough Town had Bradley Lashley and Jack Daldy in their ranks for a 1-1 draw with Leicester Nirvana,

Matthew Slinn started for Cogenhoe United who drew 2-2 with Boston Town, with Joe Jarvis selected on the bench, while fellow Cobblers youngster Ryan Hughes was named in the St Neots Town side for a 3-1 defeat to Lowestoft.

Last but not least, striker Joe Iaciofano played for Banbury United in their 4-0 defeat at Tamworth.