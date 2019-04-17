Cobblers loan defender Cox admits he has ‘no idea’ about his future plans

Loanee George Cox says he could be open to a return to the Cobblers next season, but admits he currently has ‘has no idea’ what his future plans are.

The 21-year-old has been on loan from Premier League Brighton since the beginning of the year, but due to an ankle injury suffered at Cambridge United in January he has to date made just three appearances.

The left-back returned to the match day squad last weekend after a three-month absence, making a late substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town.

He is keen to get more game time in the remaining four matches of the season, starting with the Good Friday date with Macclesfield at the PTS Academy Stadium, but for now that is as far ahead as he is able to think.

Brighton’s defeat at home to Cardiff City on Tuesday night means they now face a real fight for their top flight survival, and Cox admits his parent club’s situation has probably muddied the waters further.

“I have no idea what is going on, and it will depend on what happens for me in these last few games as well,” said Cox, who is contracted to the Seagulls until the summer of 2020,

“I am also not sure what is going to be going on at Brighton at the moment, so it is too much up in the air. We will see.”

The player has enjoyed the time he has spent with the Cobblers, and in Town boss Keith Curle he has an admirer, but when asked if he would be open to a return next season the player was non-committal.

“Yeah, of course,” said Cox. “But I have to weigh up my options and see what is happening.

“I will then do what is the best thing for me, and the best thing for my career.”