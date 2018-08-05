Cobblers goalkeeper Goff goes out on loan

Cobblers goalkeeper James Goff has joined Banbury United on a month’s loan.

Goff will join the Evo-Stik Premier Division Central side to gain experience.

The 19-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for Northampton but did feature during pre-season.

However, with Cobblers having the likes of David Cornell and Reading loanee Lewis Ward on their books at the start of the new Sky Bet League Two campaign, Goff has been allowed to join Banbury.

“James is an excellent young goalkeeper and like any young player, the best way for them to learn is by playing regular first-team football,” said Town boss Dean Austin.

“He will benefit hugely from this experience, a period playing first-team football will do him the world of good and hopefully he will be able to help Banbury at the same time.

“We will monitor his progress closely during this loan spell.”