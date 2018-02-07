Cobblers goal star O’Toole in the running for Sky Bet League One player of the month award

Cobblers attacker John-Joe O’Toole has been nominated for the EFL Sky Bet League One player of the month award for January.

The Town midfielder-turned-striker netted four goals in four starts in the opening month of 2018 as the Cobblers claimed three wins and a draw to clamber out of the relegation zone.

Restored to the Town starting line-up after the New Year’s Day defeat to Wigan Athletic, O’Toole’s four goals came in successive games and helped to secure wins over Southend United, Bradford City and Milton Keynes Dons, and a crucial 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers.

O’Toole is up against three other players in the race for the award, with the other nominees being Rotherham United defender Semi Ajayi, Gillingham striker Tom Eaves and Blackburn front man Danny Graham.

Ajayi was part of a Millers defence that conceded just two goals in the month, Eaves scored four goals as the Gills won their four league games, and Graham also matched O’Toole’s four-goal tally but from five starts - including the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with the Cobblers.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday morning, and the judging panel comprises of Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL trader Mikey Mumford.