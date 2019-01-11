Cobblers forward Waters returns to Cheltenham Town on loan for the rest of the season

There has been another departure from the Cobblers, with striker Billy Waters rejoining former club Cheltenham Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Waters has made just five Sky Bet League Two starts for Town this season, and manager Keith Curle says the move is in the player’s best interests.

“Billy hasn’t played as much football as he would have liked this season and we understand that,” said the Cobblers boss.

“As with any player, he wants to play and this move gives him the opportunity to go and do that. We wish him well.”

The loan agreement includes a clause that prevents Waters from playing in the game between the two clubs at Whaddon Road in March.

Waters was signed from Cheltenham by then boss Justin Edinburgh for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2017.

He has struggled to force his way into the team under any of the four managers in charge during his time at the club, and in January last year he was also sent out on loan, to Cambridge United.

In all, Waters has made 22 starts and 21 substitute appearances for the Cobblers, scoring twice.

The 24-year-old’s contract at the PTS Academy Stadium expires this summer.

Waters becomes the third playere to leave the Cobblers in the January transfer window, and he joins Kevin van Veen and Yaser Kasim out of the exit door.