Cobblers forward Hoskins nominated for top EFL award

Cobblers forward Sam Hoskins has been nominated for the EFL’s Goal of the Month award for February after his wonder strike against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

The 26-year-old’s inclusion as a sole striker for Town’s trip to Merseyside had caused much debate prior to kick-off, but he justified his selection and then some with a two-goal showing as the Cobblers ran out 2-1 winners over play-off chasing Rovers.

Hoskins’ second was the talk of social media after he made a darting run to the front post and produced a wonderful first-time effort to flick David Buchanan’s cross over goalkeeper Scott Davies and into the corner of the net.

And that effort is now in the frame to win Goal of the Month for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two over February, with the EFL website stating: “How did he do that? Marked closely and running diagonally across the area, Hoskins defied all logic as he backheeled home a half-volley and threw in a pirouette for good measure.”

Hoskins faces competition from Nelson Oliveira (Reading), Teemu Pukki (Norwich), Said Benrahma (Brentford), Alex Mowatt (Barnsley), Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe), Jordan Graham (Oxford), Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon) and Illias Chair (Stevenage).

Voting opens from 6am tomorrow (Saturday) on Skysports.com and closes next Monday. All winners are announced on March 15.