Cobblers fan Mustafa celebrating after winning EFL Supporter of the Year award

Cobblers supporter Mustafa El-Bayati received the EFL SMG Insight Supporter of the Year award at the EFL Awards dinner in London on Sunday.

The club nominated Mustafa for the award after a difficult year for him personally that has seen his father Abdul pass away.

Despite this, Mustafa has remained a very loyal, committed Cobblers supporter, not just cheering on the team whenever he can but also coaching some of the club’s multi disability squads and helping out with the Extra Time group every Monday morning.

“We are thrilled for Mustafa and we believe he is a very deserving winner,” said Town chairman Kelvin Thomas.

“Most supporters will either know Mustafa or know of him and we are very proud of him and his support for the club, which is why we put him forward for this award.

“I have personally got to know Mustafa with my involvement with the Disability squads and the Extra Time club and he really is a great fella.

“He doesn’t just watch the first team play, he helps out with our community programmes and we are delighted that his contribution has been recognised on a national scale.

“It has not been a great season so far for us on the field, but off the field there is plenty to be proud of and Mustafa typifies that and we are very proud of him and his family.

“Sadly, his dad passed away recently but we are sure Abdul would be proud of him too and we offer Muzzy our warmest congratulations.”