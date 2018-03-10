Cobblers defender Raheem Hanley joins FC Halifax on loan

Cobblers left-back Raheem Hanley has joined FC Halifax on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old hasn’t featured for the Town first team since coming on as a substitute in the 3-0 Boxing day defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

The ex-Swansea City man hasn’t started a game since the Checkatrade Trophy draw with Southampton in November, and hasn’t started a Sky Bet League One fixture since Town were thrased 6-0 by Bristol Rovers in October.

Hanley was signed in the summer of 2016 by then boss Rob Page, but has made just four starts and five substitute appearances in his 20 months at the club.

FC Halifax are managed by Jamie Fullarton and play in the Vanarama National League, where they still have work to do to avoid relegation.

Hanley’s contract at Sixfields is due to expire in the summer.