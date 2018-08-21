Cobblers defender Buchanan declares ‘we are going to have a good season’

David Buchanan has pleaded with the Cobblers supporters to show patience and stay right behind the team, declaring ‘we are going to have a good season’.

A veteran of the 2016 league two title-winning team, Buchanan has sensed similarities between the current group and Chris Wilder’s squad.

I’m telling you now from behind the scenes that this is a positive group of people, just like when we went up in 2016 Cobblers defender David Buchanan

Town have lost just one of their four matches this season, but they have only drawn the other three, and there is frustration that the team have yet to register a victory.

But Buchanan is quick to point out that the 2015/16 team also endured a stodgy start to the season before roaring away to claim the title by 13 points, and there is no need for anybody to be comcerned.

“For me there’s no reason why the fans shouldn’t be behind us with the football we’re producing and the way we’re playing as a team,” said the Town defender.

“You can see that we’re fighting for the shirt and every player that’s coming off the bench is in it for the cause.

“I’m telling you now from behind the scenes that this is a positive group of people, just like when we went up in 2016.

“We never really had the best start, and I remember getting beat by Plymouth and at Barnet, but I’m telling the fans to keep with us because we’re going to have a good season.”

The Cobblers will look for their first win of the campaign at the fifth attempt on Tuesday night when they travel to bottom-of-the-table Morecambe (ko 7.45pm).

Jim Bentley’s side have lost all three of their league two games this season, enduring a nightmare opening day when they were thrashed 6-0 at Crewe, and also going out of the Carabao Cup.

They have suffered a bad start and they also struggled last season, but Buchanan is only concerned about what he and his Cobblers team-mates can control.

“It’s a winnable game, but they’re all winnable, and we go into every game thinking we can win it,” said the former Preston North End man.

“We prepare for every game unbelievably well.

“The planning from the players to the staff is first-class, nothing goes amiss, and we’ll look at how we can beat Morecambe.

“We’ll go there in positive spirits and thinking we can win. We’ve just got to show what we can do out on the pitch.

“There’ll be times this season that, with the chances we’re creating and the way we’re playing, we’ll be out of sight at half-time.

“We’ve got to keep believing in what we’re trying to do and the fans are going to stay with us, which I’m sure they will.”