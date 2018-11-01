Cobblers defender Buchanan believes fear factor is returning to the PTS

Defender David Buchanan believes the Cobblers are beginning to generate a fear factor for teams travelling to the PTS Academy Stadium.

Town entertain Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, aiming to claim their third straight home win in Sky Bet League Two, and stretch their unbeaten run at the PTS to five matches.

The Cobblers haven’t lost on home soil since they were beaten 3-1 by Cheltenham Town on September 8.

Since then, they have claimed 0-0 draws with Notts County (under the management of Dean Austin) and Bury, and secured 2-1 wins over Forest Green Rovers and Oldham Athletic.

It is a run that has helped the team move eight points clear of the basement division’s relegation zone, and Buchanan feels that Town’s home ground is once again getting the feel of being something of a fortress again.

“One of the most positive things is the way we have turned things around at home,” said the 32-year-old, who is currently skippering the team in the absence of the injured Ash Taylor.

“I think teams are coming here now and fearing us a little bit again now, which is good.”

Town take on Crewe looking for their fifth win in six matches, with the only blip in recent weeks a narrow 1-0 defeat at Milton Keynes Dons.

Seemingly, from not being able to buy a victory in the first two months of the season, the Cobblers can’t stop winning under Keith Curle, and Buchanan is particularly pleased with the different ways the team is managing to get over the line.

“I have heard a lot mentioned over the past few weeks about how we have ticked a lot of the boxes,” said the former Preston North End man.

“We have gone away and won 5-0, scored a winner in the last minute, beat a team in league one, and then on Saturday we showed a lot of resilience to play with 10 men for 55 minutes or so.”

So is he turnaround completely down to the new manager?

Buchanan says Curle has obviously had a huge impact, but he says another key factor is a restoration of belief into a set of players who were previously lacking in any sort of confidence.

“Results show that that manager has had an impact on the team, there is no doubt about that,” said Buchanan.

“When he comes in, as a player and as a group, you all know that when a new manager arrives it is going to be a new challenge and a fresh start for everybody.

“That includes the lads who are not in the team, or not in the fold, everybody gets the chance to impress the new man.

“You go back to the very first performance when he came in (against Bury), and as he said he could have sat in the stand, but he didn’t, he took the team.

“He has given us the way he wants us to play, and we have just built on that.

“Results have been positive since he came in so that has given us belief in him, and he has belief in us.

“We know we have a good group of talented players here, and we have combined that with a hard work ethic, togetherness, and we don’t look like we are going to lose.”