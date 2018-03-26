Cobblers can bounce back from ‘horrible’ Fleetwood defeat, insists Turnbull

Cobblers centre-back Jordan Turnbull described Saturday’s damaging 2-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town as ‘horrible’ and ‘very disappointing’, but he insists they can still pick up enough points to remain in the league this season.

Goals in each half from Kyle Dempsey and Cian Bolger kept Northampton in the Sky Bet League One bottom four with just seven games remaining.

They have just one win from the past 10, including none in the last seven, and Turnbull conceded Saturday’s defeat was an especially bitter pill to swallow, all the more so given it came against a relegation rival and just days after they held league leaders Shrewsbury Town to a 1-1 draw.

“We had a perfect performance on Tuesday and we were unlucky not to come away with three points but we didn’t start quick enough on Saturday,” he admitted.

“It was a great opportunity for us to pick up some valuable points against a team in and around us but unfortunately we didn’t capitalise on it.

“We had a great spell in the second-half and we needed a goal to go in during that because it was a 20, 25 minute spell where we came out really quickly and if one of those chances goes in, it could have been a different story but that didn’t happen and they managed to get a second late on.”

Level on points with Oldham Athletic and just two behind AFC Wimbledon, in theory the Cobblers still have every chance of beating the drop this season but their recent downturn in performances and results, particularly at Sixfields, has gradually drained fans’ optimism, not to mention the fact they have played more games than all of their rivals.

“There’s seven massive, massive games coming up and we need to be at the races in every single one of those,” continued Turnbull.

“Of course the defeat on Saturday is a blow but we need to pick ourselves up in training and make sure we’re at it.

“It’s not beyond repair. We can pick up enough points in the league. There’s enough time to do it and we need to make sure we stick together and respond from this defeat.

It’s very disappointing and horrible to come away from a game against a team near us and pick up no points. But it’s not beyond repair. We need to make sure we stick together and respond from this defeat.

“We’re all pulling together. No-one wants to be relegated and everyone is trying their absolute hardest.

“It’ll effect us but we have to pick ourselves up and make sure we go again. If we put in performances like we did on Tuesday, we can definitely get enough points.”

A healthy number of Cobblers fans ventured up north to roar their team on for Saturday’s clash at the Highbury Stadium, but it was without reward.

“Throughout the game they were excellent, especially at the start,” added Turnbull. “We could hear them loud and clear.

“We’re happy that they came up to support us but we’re obviously disappointed not to get something from the game for them after how far they travelled.

“We have to make sure we put it right next game and hope the games stick by us and support the lads until the very end.”

Northampton’s cause was not helped by the absence of key midfielders John-Joe O’Toole and Matt Crooks, both suspended, but that was no excuse for Turnbull, who praised the performance of Shaun McWilliams.

The 23-year-old said: “Players like that will be missed by any team in this league but we have to get on with it because what’s done is done and I think Shaun stepped in and had a great game.

“He put himself about and he tried to be that physical player that John-Joe and Crooksy bring to the side. He did his best and we have to deal with players being suspended.

“We’ve got Crooksy back next game and maybe he can bring some legs into the team, but who knows what the manager decides to do, we just need to make sure that, whoever goes out there, we’re at 100 per cent and we win the game.”