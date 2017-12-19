Cobblers boss Hasselbaink strengthens backroom staff as Pemberton is named first team coach

The Cobblers have strengthened their coaching staff with the appointment of John Pemberton as the club’s new first team coach.

Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been keen to bring in an extra coach since taking charge in September, and has moved to bring in Pemberton, who he previously worked with at Nottingham Forest.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

The 53-year-old is highly respected and regarded, and has been out of full-time work since losing his job as assistant head coach at Sky Bet Championship club Bristol City in March.

Pemberton joins forces with Hasselbaink and assistant manager Dean Austin, and has already started work on the training pitches at Moulton College.

“I am really pleased to welcome John to the club,” said Hasselbaink.

“John will prove an excellent addition to the coaching staff here, he has a wealth of experience of working with players at all levels and his arrival is a boost for us.

“I know the players here will benefit from John’s arrival and we are delighted to have him on board.”

As well as coaching at Ashton Gate, where he also undertook two spells as caretaker manager, Pemberton has also worked at Sheffield United, where he managed the Academy, and as a coach at Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Indeed, while at Forest as youth coach, Pemberton helped bring current Cobblers duo Brendan Moloney and Lewis McGugan through the City Ground ranks.

He also spent a spell as caretaker manager at Forest, following ex-Town boss Colin Calderwood’s sacking in December, 2008.

Oldham-born Pemberton also enjoyed a successul career as a player.

The central defender made 372 senior starts in the Premier League and Football League in a career that saw him play for the likes of Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Leeds United and Crewe Alexandra.