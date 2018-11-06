Cobblers boss Curle nominated for league two manager of the month for October

He may have only been in charge of the club for a matter of weeks, but Cobblers boss Keith Curle has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two manager of the month award for October.

The 54-year-old took charge at the PTS Academy Stadium on October 1, following the sacking of Dean Austin.

In what was his first month in charge, Curle led the Cobblers three wins, two draws and just one defeat in his six league two games in charge, as well as securing a 2-1 win at Oxford United in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Curle is up against Colchester United’s John McGreal, Tranmere Rovers’ Micky Mellon and Milton Keynes Dons boss Paul Tisdale for the award, with the winner announced on Friday morning.

The press release announcing Curle’s nomination said of the Town boss: “What an impact he has made.

“When he took over on October 1, Northampton had collected just seven points, couldn’t score and were shipping goals for fun.

“Curle led them to 11 points from six games with a 10-4 goal differential.”

The continued that run of good form with another win to start off November with a bang as well.

By comparison, McGreal guided Colchester to 12 points from their six league games in October, Mellon’s Tranmere secured 13 from their six, and Tisdale steered Milton Keynes to an impressive 16 points out of 18.

As part of that run, the Bletchley-based side inflicted the only defeat of Curle’s Cobblers career to date, beating Town 1-0 at Stadium MK.

The judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman, EFL marketing director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL trader Mikey Mumford.