Cobblers boss Curle expects to start revealing new signings next week

Keith Curle has revealed he expects to start announcing new Cobblers signings from as early as next week.

The Town boss will announce the club’s retained list on Monday, when members of the current squad will discover whether or not they have a future at the PTS Academy Stadium.

It will be an ongoing process, but probably from the end of next week there will be players joining the football club Cobblers boss Keith Curle

And then the serious work of rebuilding the squad for next season’s Sky Bet League Two campaign will begin in earnest.

Understandably, Curle is keeping the information about who will be leaving close to his chest, but he has admitted deals for some of the players he wants to bring in to take the club forward are already done.

The Town boss has been involved in talks with several potential targets for several weeks now, and said: “There are a few conversations that have been ongoing, and we have a few deals that are agreed in principle with players and agents.

“It will be an ongoing process, but probably from the end of next week there will be players joining the football club.”

Curle is preparing for a busy summer of recruitment and wheeling and dealing, and made it clear that he and his staff will be working throughout the pre-season to piece together the strongest possible squad.

“I think the players have about 50 days off from the end of the season until the start date back for pre-season,” said the Town manager, who takes his team to Oldham Athletic on Saturday for their final game of the season.

“I will probably get three or four days when I am not working, and if I am not at the football club I am always contactable. I am always working with myself, Simon (Tracey, chief scout), Colin (West, assistant manager) and Dan (Watson goalkeeping coach), identifying talent that we think can improve us, and that is important.

“We will have some business done relatively early, but then there is always players that you think may not be available, that suddenly become available because other options they thought they were exploring may not come to fruition.

“So we have to make sure we don’t just go out and bring players in, it is about putting the pieces of the jigsaw toghether and then come back for pre-season.

“Even then, there may still be room and availability and we will have players in on trial, as we will need to find out if they are at the level required.”