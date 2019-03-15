Cobblers boss Curle expecting a reaction from struggling Grimsby

Cobblers boss Keith Curle isn’t reading anything into Grimsby Town’s run of poor results and the fact they were beaten 4-1 at Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday night.

In-form Town head to Blundell Park on Saturday (ko 3pm) aiming for their fifth straight win in Sky Bet League Two, and targeting an eighth game without defeat.

They will be taking on a Mariners side that have lost three in a row, and who were dispatched 4-1 at Prenton Park in midweek, but Curle believes that result was not a fair reflection of the game.

Grimsby’s poor run has seen them slip to 16th in the table and four points behind the 11th-placed Cobblers, but Curle insists they are capable of causing his team real problems this weekend.

“Grimsby are going through a difficult period now, and have lost their last three games, and they will be looking for a reaction to that,” said the Town manager.

“Their defeat on Tuesday night at Tranmere was not too dissimilar to our game against Colchester at home.

“It’s a case of if you look at the scoreline then people will think you have been well turned over, when in actual fact Grimsby went there to win the game and played some decent football.

“They had a few opportunities at crucial times and didn’t take them. They then got back into the game at 1-1 before having a lazy 10 minutes that affected them.

“If you look at our game against Colchester (Town lost 4-0 at home to the U’s last month) I think we had more shots on goal than they did, and arguably had the better chances, but the scoreline says we got turned over 4-0.

“That is why sometimes you don’t get hung up on results, and our changing room certainly won’t do that.

“We won’t take our foot off the gas at Grimsby because they have been turned over 4-1 by Tranmere.

“We will be expecting a team that will try and implement their style of play on us, but we will have to win the battle and then play our football.”

Spirit is high in the Cobblers camp thanks to their winning run, which was extended on Tuesday night thanks to Joe Powell’s late screamer that sealed a 1-0 win over Newport County.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to the east Lincolnshire coast, the team have been training at the PTS Academy this week, and Curle has been thrilled with his players’ application and attitude.

“The training this week has been exceptional,” said the Cobblers boss, ahead of taking training on Friday afternoon.

“You might have thought it would have been a little bit pat on the back time after four consecutive wins, but that’s not the case.

“There is real competition for places because people know that at a drop of a hat they will be needed, and are going to be needed.”

Curle is expected to keep changes to a minimum for Grimsby clash, but his attacking options have been boosted with the return to availability of Marvin Sordell.