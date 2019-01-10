Cobblers boss Curle confident the goals will come from his misfiring squad

Keith Curle insists there is the firepower in the Cobblers squad to score the goals to thrive in Sky Bet League Two - and it is his job to make it happen.

The Town boss sold 10-goal leading scorer Kevin van Veen to Scunthorpe United last week, and as yet there has been no replacement brought in.

Matt Crooks scored his sixth goal of the season on Tuesday night

It is early days in the transfer window of course, but the decision to let van Veen leave has led to concerns among some supporters about who is going to hit target on a regular basis, and who will create the chances as the Dutchman also led the way on assists this term.

Striker Andy Williams has been in good form recently and has netted seven times this season, all in the league, while Matt Crooks scored his sixth in all competitions in the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Central defender Aaron Pierre has struck four times, but the stats for the squad’s attacking players make for grim reading from there on in.

Junior Morias, Sam Hoskins, Billy Waters, Daniel Powell and John-Joe O’Toole have all scored just two apiece, while Dean Bowditch and Jack Bridge have only one to their name.

But Curle insists there are players in the squad capable of hitting the target on a regular basis, and said: “It is part of my job, and part of my remit, to make us a competitive squad, but again showing good housekeeping.

“Sometimes you have to be adaptable and be creative, with how we are going to go and get those goals.

“There are still goals in the team and within the squad.

“I think we need to score more goals from set-pieces, as we had a period of time where we were looking dangerous and we did score a few goals, and we need to hone that in again.

“There are going to be other players that are going to come to the fore.

“You have Sam Foley showing the form he has and scoring the goal at Forest Green, when JJ (O’Toole) comes back into the team, he has goals in him.

“We have Andy Williams who has been on a very good run, and Junior Morias showed when he come on last week (against Milton Keynes) what he has and there are goals in him.

“Jack Bridge hit the crossbar recently, and in the next couple of weeks they will start going in, and Powelly (Daniel Powell) is also a goal threat.

“Sam Hoskins has had a shocking run in front of goal (he hasn’t scored since November 6, and hasn’t scored in the league this season), but his work ethic is excellent.

“I think he is the type of player that will get one, and then he will get his confidence back and you will see him fulfilling his potential.

“Billy Waters came here with a fantastic goalscoring record from Cheltenham, and he can score goals, so there are goals in this squad.”

The Cobblers return to league two action on Saturday when they host Curle’s former Carlisle United at the PTS Academy Stadium (ko 3pm).