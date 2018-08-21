Cobblers boss Austin: “We just need to go and smash somebody’

Dean Austin wants the Cobblers ‘to go and smash somebody’ to get their season up and running.

The Town boss believes things are on the brink of really clicking into place for his team, who have started the season with three draws and one defeat.

The loss was on the opening day of the campaign when, despite being the better side, the Cobblers were beaten 1-0 by Lincoln City, and since then there have been league two stalemates with Carlisle United and Cambridge United, and a Carabao Cup draw at Wycombe Wanderers.

There have been signs that things are coming together for Town, who on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm) travel to a Morecambe side who have yet to manage a claim point or even score a goal in league two so far this season.

Austin has been frustrated by his team’s inability to hold on to hard-earned leads in their past two league games, with Town twice squandering a goal advantage against Cambridge on Saturday, and he has called on his players to be more ruthless.

But he also believes his team completing a comprehensive victory is the secret to really boosting his players’ confidence.

When asked if the failure to close out wins at Carlisle and then against the Us was about poor game management, Austin said: “Is it about game management? Maybe. Is it about individual errors? Maybe.

“But I think we just need to go smash somebody, that’s what we really need to do.

“I feel we are capable of that, I feel we could quite easily do it to someone, and hopefully when that happens it will give us the platform to really kick on.”

Town face two away games this week, with Tuesday’s trip to the Globe Arena followed by a match at Colchester United on Saturday.

Austin is sure things are about to click, and after the loss to Cambridge he said: “In the two home games we’ve had it’s been clear to see that we’re very, very close to being a very, very good team.

“We’re a decent team but I’d like to think we’re going to give someone a hammering before long and hopefully that’ll be what really gives us that belief and confidence to go on.

“Scoring the first goal is important and we spoke about that to drag Cambridge out, but then we gave a stupid one away before getting ourselves back in front again.

“We tried to close the game out but we gave another one away so we’ve just got to be able to be more ruthless.

“In any game of football, no matter how much you dominate, the other team will always have a spell.

“They’re going to have a spell of pressure and they’ll have chances but it’s down to ruthlessness of the team and the desire to keep the ball out of the net, which I know there is.

“It’s just unfortunate that in this particular moment it’s been a difficult start for us because we haven’t been able to finish teams off, but I do believe you can’t keep playing the way we are and wins not come.

“I’ve said before to maintain that belief but at the end of the day we’re in the business of winning football matches and we know that.”