Cobblers boss Austin unlikely to make any deadline day additions

Dean Austin appears to have no intention of joining the mad late dash for deadline day deals as clubs up and down the land look to push last-minute transfers across the line before Thursday’s 5pm cut-off.

Instead, the primary focus for Austin and the Cobblers will be holding onto their own players. Speculation has continued all summer long and it seems that will remain the case right up until the closing of the window tomorrow evening.

Austin has not entirely ruled out making a move himself but he appears settled with what he’s acquired having signed Junior Morais, Andy Williams, Hakeem Odoffin and Lewis Ward over the past few months, to go with the bulk of last season’s squad.

The Town boss may look at replacements if he was to lose any of his key men with Matt Crooks and Kevin van Veen among those linked with a move away, especially as the loan window remains open until the end of August, however at this stage it appears unlikely.

“I don’t really have any (transfer) plans,” said Austin.

“We tried to do our business as early as possible and we showed our intent.

“We signed Andy Williams in June and Lewis (Ward) was the most recent one we brought in.

“I wouldn’t envisage too much movement from our side, but you never know.”