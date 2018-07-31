Cobblers boss Austin says it will take ‘something pretty special’ for club to let ‘prize assets’ leave

Boss Dean Austin admits you can ‘never say never’ when it comes to the possibility of players leaving the Cobblers before the closure of the transfer window on August 9 – but he has declared it will take ‘something pretty special’ for it to happen.

The Town manager also praised the backing and support he has received from chairman Kelvin Thomas and the Cobblers board, for putting him in the position where he doesn’t have to sell anybody as he prepares his squad for the new Sky Bet League Two season.

The Cobblers kick off the new campaign on Saturday against Lincoln City, and as it stands, he doesn’t expect there to be any departures to disrupt his plans.

Austin spoke last week of staving off ‘the vultures that are hanging around’, and asked if there has been any sort of interest from elsewhere in his players, he said: “No, it is all still quiet.”

He then went on to thank Thomas for his backing, saying: “I have to say the support I have been given by the chairman and the board is one of the reasons I decided to take the job when I was offered it.

“It is one of those where we are in a very good position where we do not need to sell anybody.

“In regards to whether anybody is going to go out of the door here, it is going to take something pretty special to prise any of our prize assets away.

“But you can never say never, because you never know what can happen.”

As it stands, the Cobblers first team squad is 22-strong in terms of outfield players, with youth teamers Camron McWilliams and Jay Williams also seemingly in the frame.

Austin has said all along that he sees the ideal squad size being around 20 outfield players, and there is still room for player movement following August 9.

Once the transfer window closes, players can still be loaned in or out until the end of August, and also be loaned out with the option to agree a permanent transfer in January.

Clubs also have until August 31 to register players who have ‘ceased to be registered with a club’, and can transfer players out to a club in any league whose window is still open, such as, for instance, the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Professional Football League.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Town boss Austin will be be attending a Supporters Trust Open Forum on Wednesday night (August 1).

The meeting will be staged at the the Grosvenor Casino 1897 Suite at the PTS Academy Stadium, starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is free and all supporters are welcome.