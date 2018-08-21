Cobblers boss Austin not ‘fooled’ by Morecambe’s losing start to the season

Boss Dean Austin admits there is no chance of the Cobblers being ‘fooled’ by Morecambe’s shocking start to the new season as they prepare to take on the Shrimps on Tuesday night.

Town travel to the Globe Arena (ko 7.45pm) with Jim Bentley’s men sitting bottom of Sky Bet League Two, having lost all three of their matches to date, without scoring a goal in the process.

I know we are doing the right things, I believe they believe in what we are doing, and we just have to make sure we regroup and Tuesday night is another chance for us to win a game of football Cobblers boss Dean Austin

Their campaign started in nightmare fashion as they were embarrassed 6-0 at Crewe Alexandra on the opening day of the campaign, and have followed it up with a 2-0 home defeat to Exeter City and a 1-0 loss at Stevenage.

They also went out of the Carabao Cup, losing 3-1 at Preston North End.

According to Austin, Saturday’s loss at Broadhall Way was harsh on Morecambe, and he is anticipating a tough encounter on the north west coast.

“Don’t be fooled by Morecambe not having had a great start to the season,” said the Cobblers boss.

“We haven’t had a great start to the season, but you would be a fool to underestimate us considering the way we have gone about our business and the way we have played.

“I have watched their game back from Saturday at Stevenage, and I have spoken to a couple of people who went there.

“Morecambe gave a very, very good account of themselves on Saturday and got themselves into some really, really good positions and created some openings for themselves.

“Unfortunately for them, they never took their chances and conceded after a very good spell in the game for them.

“They conceded just before half-time when they were having perhaps their best spell of the game, and that can happen, because that can be when you are at your most vulnerable.”

The Cobblers go into Tuesday night’s game off the back of a 2-2 draw with Cambridge United on Saturday.

Town twice threw away the lead to surrender two points, and Austin was frustrated that his team failed to get over the line at the PTS Academy Stadium.

But he is certain it is only a matter of time before draws turn into wins for the Cobblers, and that the players believe in what he and his coaching staff are doing.

Looking back on the late surrender of the lead against Cambridge, Austin said: “I go away and reflect on the game and try and correct your errors, and then you try and affect the next game.

“For me, my thing with the boys is always reflect, correct and affect, they are the three things that I try to work through.

“I still see the positivity in the players, I still see smiles on faces, and I am not going to change with regards how I go about my business day to day.

“I know we are doing the right things, I believe they believe in what we are doing, and we just have to make sure we regroup and Tuesday night is another chance for us to win a game of football.

“I think it’s a good thing in this case, when you have that little bit of a disappointment like we had on Saturday, then it’s really good for us to get back out on the field again.”