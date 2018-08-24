Cobblers boss Austin not expecting ‘any movement’ ahead of loan window closing

Dean Austin isn’t ruling out the Cobblers being active in the final week of the loan window – but admits he isn’t anticipating any movement in or out of the PTS Academy Stadium.

The Cobblers boss has until next Friday (August 31) to bring in long-term loan players, and he says he ‘has an eye’ on the situation, but he insists he is very happy with the squad he already has.

There is also the chance that other clubs could come in and try to take members of the Town squad on loan, but Austin says there has been no interest, and that none of his players have requested that they want to move on.

“We are not actively looking to be signing loads of players, but we have our eye on what’s going on and making sure we are ready if anything happens,” said Austin.

“But I wouldn’t anticipate any movement if I am being honest.”

The Cobblers boss doesn’t want any player to leave the club, and says if they do want to move on then it will be entirely down to them.

“I don’t necessarily want any of my players to go, and if they want to go then it will be of their own accord, and nobody has come to me and said ’gaffer, I want to go’,” said Austin.

“I don’t want to lose anyone, I am happy with what I have got.

“I have got a very good group of players, a very good group for this level and the level above if we can get back there.

“So I am happy with what I have got, but if a player comes and bangs on your door and says he doesn’t want to be here, and wants to go, then see you later, he can go.

“I am only interested in players who want to play for Northampton Town.”