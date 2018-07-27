Cobblers boss Austin keen to stave off ‘vultures’ as he waits for transfer window to close

The end of the summer transfer window can’t come quickly enough for Cobblers boss Dean Austin who is counting down the days until he no longer has to worry about the ‘vultures’ that could potentially poach his best players.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas revealed last week that there had been interest in a number of players since Town’s relegation from Sky Bet League One was confirmed in May, but no club has submitted a bid of sufficient value to lure one away during the past couple of months.

Obviously every player is ambitious and it’s difficult at times if you get offered good sums of money for your best players, but I think the chairman has made it quite clear that no one will be leaving here on the cheap because we don’t have to sell anyone Cobblers boss Dean Austin

The EFL transfer window closes earlier than usual this year - August 9 - after clubs voted through proposals to bring the deadline forward by three weeks back in February, but there’s still time for deals to be done, giving Austin - and fans - an anxious wait.

Ever since he was appointed full-time boss following a brief stint as caretaker, Austin has emphasised the importance of continuity and consistency after the huge turnover of players under previous managers Rob Page, Justin Edinburgh and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

With only three coming in and few going out so far, Austin has kept his word, but he knows that Town’s resolve is likely to be tested again prior to next month’s deadline.

“It’s very important for us to have continuity,” stressed the Town boss.

“I feel, in my assessment at the end of last season, that in the last two transfer windows there was a lot of business done and that might have hindered the cohesion of this team.

“Having worked in recruitment, I don’t like changing too many players in a transfer window, so we want that continuity because it’s important.

“We’ve still got a little bit of time left of the transfer window and the vultures are hanging around so you’re just bracing yourself for someone coming in and taking one of your best players.

“Obviously every player is ambitious and it’s difficult at times if you get offered good sums of money for your best players, but I think the chairman has made it quite clear that no one will be leaving here on the cheap because we don’t have to sell anyone.”

While Austin is hopeful the outgoings will be kept to a minimum, he’s also expecting little movement in terms of players coming in, having already signed Andy Williams, Hakeem Odoffin and Junior Morias.

He continued: “We always have our eye on how we can improve the squad and improve the team so if something comes up that’s good for us and that can help the squad and make us stronger, maybe we might do something.

“If that’s not the case, we won’t.”

The Cobblers complete their pre-season friendly programme tonight (Friday) when they host a Manchester United XI at the PTS Academy Stadium (ko 7.45pm).