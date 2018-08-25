Cobblers attacker Hoskins says it’s the time for action

Sam Hoskins knows the Cobblers are capable of claiming three points at Colchester United on Saturday (ko 3pm) - the tough bit is to actually go out and do it.

Town travel to Essex off the back of their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Morecambe on Tuesday, and still searching for a first win of the season.

Colchester on the other hand are unbeaten, and on Tuesday they smashed Crewe Alexandra 6-0.

Hoskins is anticipating a testing afternoon, but knows he and his team-mates can return with that much-needed win.

“It’ll be tough but you’re not going to get an easy game anywhere,” he said.

“We’re going to set up right and do what we do week in, week out to prepare for games.

“It was so disappointing to lose on Tuesday, but it’s early in the season and we’d rather the problems happen now so we can rectify them rather than later on in the season.

“Saturday will be a tough game but we believe we can go and get three points.

“It’s in our hands. We know we have the talent and the resources to do well.

“The way we play is encouraging so we can’t let it get us down and now we’ve got another game to go and turn things around.”

There’s little doubt that a confident Colchester is going to attack the Cobblers from the off on Saturday, but Hoskins added: “We can’t focus too much on what opposition sides are going to do against us, we’ve got to play our own game and we believe in ourselves.

“With the squad we’ve got, we have quality all over the pitch and on the bench.

“There are players missing out who have great quality.”