Cobblers assistant boss West outlines promotion ambition

Assisant boss Colin West says it is his and Keith Curle’s ambition to see the Cobblers promoted back to Sky Bet League One ‘as quickly as possible’.

West and boss Curle have been in charge at the PTS Academy since the beginning of October, and have seeemingly steered the club towards mid-table security, something that hasn’t been a guarantee for much of a disappointing season.

With 14 games of the campaign remaining, Town are 16th and 10 points clear of the league two relegation zone, and could ease themselves further clear this weekend when they host a Crawley Town side currently below them in the table.

Looking upwards, the play-off places are a whopping 13 points away, so barring a miraculous run of results, promotion won’t be happening this May, but that doesn’t mean West isn’t aiming high.

And he declared that he feels the Town players simply have to ‘believe in themselves more’.

Asked about the potential of the Cobblers, West said: “That is the the reason we wanted to come here.

“It is a good football club, and it shouldn’t be in this division.

“I know it has just dropped out of the division higher, and we want to try and get the club back up there as quickly as possible.

“But that said, it is a building process.

“We have some good players here who need to believe in themselve a little bit more, and hopefully we can meet the task of winning more games at home, and on the road as well.”

The Cobblers will be playing their first home game since losing 4-0 at the PTS Academy Stadium on February 2. That was the first home league defeat under Curle and West.