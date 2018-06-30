Cobblers assistant boss Todd targeting league two promotion challenge

Andy Todd may have only been with the Cobblers for a few days, but the club’s new assistant manager already believes Town are capable of challenging for promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

Todd was unveiled as boss Dean Austin’s right-hand man on Monday, just days after walking away from the same role at Blackpool, citing family reasons.

He saw the Cobblers close up last season as they were relegated from league one, and admitted their troubles were a surprise considering the players in the squad.

The majority of those players are still at the PTS Academy Stadium, and Todd’s first impression of the group at his and Austin’s disposal is a very good one.

“Look, it is disappointing what happened here last season, but it is gone and we can only look forward now and we have to be positive,” said Todd.

“There will be setbacks, and when that happens we always respond and react with a positive, it is always positive because we are all doing a job that we all love.

“On paper Northampton had a good squad (last season) and I was a little surprised, but unfortunately it didn’t work out.

“It is history now though, and we are only looking forward to this season.”

Todd has worked with the Town players for the first time this week, and he added: “I have only been here a few days, and I have seen enough quality to mount a challenge on the league.

“We are not going to get carried away with ourselves, because there is a lot of hard work to be done, but we have got some good players here.”

Todd helped Blackpool consolidate in league one last season as assistant to Gary Bowyer, and the previous season helped the Seasiders win promotion via the play-offs, so he knows what it takes to succeed in Engliish football’s fourth tier.

“You go up to league one, and I think the quality improves a little bit, and we know what league two is all about,” said Todd, who was also assistant to Warren Feeney at Newport County.

“It is a very, very tough and physical league, and whatever comes our way we are going to relish it, and we are looking to get back up to league one as quickly as possible.”

The move to Northampton is a good one for Todd, who is now a lot nearer his family home in the midlands, and that was crucial to him.

“It can be tough,” said Todd, who has making the commute to Blackpool for the past two years.

“I think family will always come first for me, and that was the reason I moved.”