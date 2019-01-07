Cobblers are ‘in it to win it’ as duo eye Wembley final

Cobblers pair Sam Foley and Ash Taylor both have a Wembley final in their sights ahead of tomorrow’s Checkatrade Trophy tie with Bristol Rovers.

Victory at the PTS Stadium on Tuesday would put Northampton to within just two games of the final and therefore a chance to walk out at Wembley.

A lot of players will go through whole careers without playing at Wembley so, if you get the opportunity, I don’t think it’s something you should give up on.

The Cobblers finished second in their group earlier in the competition, behind winners Oxford United, before beating Cambridge United on penalties in the last round, setting up their clash with League One Rovers this evening.

“It’s a chance to win a cup and we’re in it to win it,” said midfielder Foley. “It’s a cup competition and a lot of players will go through whole careers without playing at Wembley so, if you get the opportunity, I don’t think it’s something you should give up on.”

Central defender Taylor has never previously played at Wembley and echoed his team-mate’s thoughts while also adding the game offers Cobblers an opportunity to taste a rare victory, having won just one of their past 10 matches.

“It’s another game and another chance to win a football match,” he said. “We want to build on our good form in the competition and take it into the league.

“It’s an opportunity to get to Wembley which is hard to do for a club at this level but we have a chance to get there so we’ll put everything into it.”