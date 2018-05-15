Cobblers announce pre-season fixtures at Sileby Rangers and Brackley Town

The Cobblers have announced they will once again kick-off their pre-season fixtures with a trip to take on United Counties League outfit Sileby Rangers at Fernie Fields in July.

Town will return for pre-season training in the final week of June, and then, as has become something of a tradition, make the short trip to Moulton for their opening friendly on Tuesday, July 3, for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Dean Austin’s side are also in action a week later when they travel to county neighbours Brackley Town, taking on the Kevin Wilkin’s men at St James’ Park on Tuesday, July 10 (ko 7.45pm).

Brackley missed out on promotion to the Vanarama National League when they lost their play-off final at Harrogate last weekend, but this Sunday they travel to Wembley to take on Bromley in the FA Trophy final.