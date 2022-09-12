News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Clubs to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as football returns

Non-League football is set to swing back into action this week.

By Jon Dunham
Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:20 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:20 am
Football clubs will pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II when they return to action this week
Football clubs will pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II when they return to action this week

Matches across the country were postponed at the weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

However, the National League have now confirmed that matches scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) night and next weekend, which sees a number of teams involved in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup, will go ahead as scheduled.

In a statement, the National League said: “The League can confirm that further to the announcement that the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday 19 September, National League fixtures for the week commencing Monday 12 September will go ahead as scheduled.

“Clubs, for all fixtures up until the funeral, will observe a one-minute silence prior to the game and will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to Her Majesty.”

Most Popular

Tomorrow night’s games involving Home Counties clubs

Vanarama National League North: Brackley Town v Hereford, Leamington v Kettering Town, Peterborough Sports v Banbury United.

Southern League Premier Central: Stratford Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

FA Trophy, first qualifying round: Bedworth United v Harborough Town, Daventry Town v Lincoln United, Loughborough Dynamo v Corby Town.

Elizabeth IINational LeaguePremier