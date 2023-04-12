Clash between Daventry and Corby is called off for the second time in three days

The Northern Premier League Midlands clash between the two Northants clubs had been due to take place on Easter Monday but was postponed following the arrival of travellers on the Elderstubbs site at Daventry.

The game was swiftly re-arranged for this evening (Wednesday) but has now been postponed again due to a waterlogged pitch.

It is now expected that the match will be played next Tuesday (April 18) night in the final week of the season.

Daventry Town's Elderstubbs ground