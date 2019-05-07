Champions complete double to crown a memorable campaign

Daventry Town duly completed a memorable double by lifting the KitmanUK UCL Knockout Cup on Monday.

Goals from Kieran Fitzgerald, Adam Confue and an Adam Creaney penalty saw the premier division champions beat Holbeach United 3-1 in the final at Raunds Town.

After a cagy start to the match, Town’s first real spell of pressure led to the opening goal. Confue’s 25 yard shot was tipped around the post by Ricky Drury but from the ensuing corner, the ball was only partially cleared out to Joe Merrill and his cross was headed home by Fitzgerald.

Town faced a set back when top scorer Luke Emery had to be replaced by Creaney. Holbeach were awarded a penalty when the tricky William Bird was adjudged to have been brought down in the box by Dean Lukeman and Josh Ford made no mistake from the ensuing spot-kick.

But Town restored their lead just before halftime, Merrill made a fine break down the right flank and his cross caused chaos. Creaney appeared to have forced the ball over the line before Confue made sure.

Phil Cassidy, twice, and Creaney both had efforts just off target as the champions started brightly after the restart.

Some excellent defending from captain Ross Harris and Rico Alexander and then a brave stop by Iustin Cerga prevented the Tigers from snatching a second equaliser.

Town started to find gaps in the Holbeach defence, Taylor Orosz headed just wide and was then denied him by Drury. But the all important fourth goal went the way of Town following handball and Creaney made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Cerga made an excellent stop from substitute Kieran Hamilton shortly before the end but the champions already had their hands on their second piece of silverware.