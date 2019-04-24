Champions are on their way back up

Daventry Town are on their way back up for the football ladder.

The newly-crowned Future Lions United Counties League champions will be back in the Evo-Stik League next season, three years after they last played at that level in the football pyramid.

It has been an unbelievable achievement over the last three years and thanks to everyone involved with Daventry Town Daventry Town chairman Steve Tubbs

With Town having already secured the point they needed at Pinchbeck on Saturday to secure the premier division crown, there was a party feel around Elderstubbs for the final home fixture of an historic season. The biggest crowd of the season, 393, basked in the sun as Rugby Town gave the champions a guard of honour as they came on the pitch to warm applause from both sets of supporters in Monday’s derby.

The champions now travel to second placed Deeping Rangers for the final league match of the season before they attempt to complete the double when they face Holbeach United in the UCL Knockout Cup final on May 6 at Raunds Town FC.

Chairman Steve Tubb said: “A big thank you to our supporters for making our derby with Rugby Town a day to remember with the presentation of the UCL trophy. Thanks also to the Rugby players in their guard of honour before the match in welcoming the champions on to the pitch.

“It has been an unbelievable achievement over the last three years and thanks to everyone involved with Daventry Town.”