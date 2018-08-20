Buchanan upbeat despite frustrating start to Cobblers’ campaign

David Buchanan insists there is nothing but a feeling of positivity in the Cobblers camp despite their frustrating start to the Sky Bet League Two season.

Gary Deegan’s late leveller secured a share of the spoils for Cambridge United at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday, leaving Town with just two points out of a possible nine after the opening three matches of the campaign.

The stalemate with the Us followed on from the undeserved 1-0 opening day defeat to Lincoln City and a 2-2 draw at Carlisle United.

Town also drew 1-1 at Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, before going out on penalties, which means Dean Austin is still striving for his first win since taking the managerial reins on a permanent basis in the summer.

The Cobblers will be hoping that first victory of the campaign will come at rock-bottom Morecambe on Tuesday night, but Buchanan believes the team’s performances to date have warranted more reward.

Looking back on the draw with Cambridge, Buchanan said: “It’s a game we should have won, and the second home game we should have won.

“We only came away with one point and we came away with nothing against Lincoln.

“The results are frustrating but we have to take positives out of the way we’re playing, the philosophy and how we’re planning and working for games and what we’re trying to do on the football pitch.

“I think that’s all very pleasing.

“Okay, it’s not been the best start, but we’ve been unlucky and could have had three wins out of three.”

The team have certainly created plenty of chances in the matches so far this season, and there has been a change in the style of pay under Austin.

The Town boss wants his team to play a progressive and attack-minded game, and Buchanan says things are already starting to come together.

“We want to get the ball out and play from the back, and we work hard every day in training,” said the left-back.

“The gaffer and the coaches put on sessions about how we want to play and we’re trying to take it out onto the pitch.

“Hopefully fans can see that. In the three games we’ve played we’ve dominated possession of the ball and we’ve had more chances, but football is ruthless.

“We’re positive as a group and as a team, players and staff, and we know once we get over the line we’ll kick-on and get some wins on the board.”