Buchanan in line to leave Cobblers after poignant social media post

David Buchanan looks set to leave the Cobblers after posting an emotional message on Twitter.

Northampton manager Keith Curle is meeting all of his players today, Monday, to discuss their futures and it appears Buchanan, who joined the club four years ago, will not be handed a new contract.

The 33-year-old has played nearly 200 games for the Cobblers and was an ever-present in the title-winning season under Chris Wilder, but he’s found himself out of the side in recent weeks, not starting three of their last four matches.

Buchanan tweeted: “I will get a more detailed message out to everyone. But quickly thanks for my birthday wishes. Thanks for the memories thanks for making one of your own. I have made some life long friends! I represented our club with everything I had. Love you all cobblers #endofanera”

A full retained list for the Cobblers is expected to be announced later today.