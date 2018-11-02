Buchanan calls on Cobblers to maintain momentum with win over Crewe

David Buchanan has challenged his Cobblers team-mates to maintain their current momentum when Crewe Alexandra come to town on Saturday (ko 3pm).

After a poor start to the season, Town have begun to find their form under new boss Keith Curle and this weekend they are targeting a third straight Sky Bet League Two win, and a fifth win in six matches in all competitions.

I think the lads have turned the corner in terms of playing with confidence, having more self-belief, and belief in what we are doing as a team Cobblers defender David Buchanan

After taking over from the sacked Dean Austin, Curle’s first month in charge saw Town lose just once in seven matches, winning four of them, and they are now eight points above the relegation zone.

That is the same number of points they are currently off the play-off places, and suddenly things are really looking up for Cobblers.

But the experienced Buchanan knows that this has to just be the start, and that Town have to make the most of their current good form if they are serious about moving up the table.

“We really are building some momentum now and it is important to build winning streaks,” said the former Preston North End man.

“Especially if you want to get up there and be in the play-offs and up around the top and challenging for promotion.

“If we win on Saturday then it is three wins on the trot, it is back-to-back wins at home, and these are the little things that are good for you as a player, and for the fans as well.

“It just creates a better atmosphere and a better environment around the place for everybody.”

Last Saturday’s win over Oldham Athletic was an impressive one, coming as it did despite Sam Foley’s first-half sending off.

Town showed a real steeliness that has previously been missing, with Buchanan adding that the difference is the players now have real belief.

“I can certainly feel there is a big belief within the group now,” said the 32-year-old.

“I think the lads have turned the corner in terms of playing with confidence, having more self-belief, and belief in what we are doing as a team.

“I think we now look dangerous from set-pieces and are scoring a few goals, and that’s not just from the first phase but the second phase as well.

“We are keeping the ball alive and asking a lot more questions of the opposition.”

Buchanan has been the somewhat surprise architect of many of Town’s set-pieces in recent games, and he is enjoying the challenge of taking over dead-ball duties.

“I have not taken set-pieces for a number of years, but it is good to be given the responsibility,” he said.

“I think my delivery has been decent in the main, and we have created a few goals by keeping the ball alive.

“But as long as I am playing, then I am happy.”